Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Joy, on December 18, 2024.

Since then, Devoleena has been delighting fans with adorable pictures of her son. Recently, she celebrated Joy's 7-month birthday and shared heartwarming photos with her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh, and their baby boy.

Posting a series of sweet moments while cradling her son, Devoleena also penned a touching caption, "7 months of holding my heart outside my body... From those tiny fingers wrapping around mine to sleepless nights filled with snuggles — every moment has been pure magic. You've turned my world into a soft, beautiful chaos I never want to escape from. Here's to growing together, one giggle, one cuddle, one milestone at a time. You, my little love, are my greatest journey. #7MonthsOfLove."

Minutes after Devoleena shared photos of her son, her comment section was flooded with outrageously hateful remarks.

Just a few days ago, she had posted an unseen photo of her 7-month-old son, Joy, only to be met with vile comments targeting his complexion.

Some trolls even resorted to racial slurs, calling the child a "terrorist" and stooping to disturbing levels of colorism.

One user commented, "Your son doesn't look like u".

While another said, "Ye kallu hai." ( He is dark skinned.)

A third user penned, "Lagta hai baap pe gya hai."( He looks like his father.)

A user wrote, "Fairness cream lagao aise bachy ko koi.."( Apply fairness cream to the child,)

While another also said, "Mujhe lga kisi labour ka bacha utha lia."

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee took cognisance of the hateful comments and gave a befitting reply. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared screenshots of the abusive remarks and wrote, "Yeh engineer hai Delhi se. Kis cheez ki engineer, yeh toh wohi jaane. Itne paise kharch kar ke engineer banne ke baad bhi zindagi aur soch dono nahi sudhar paayi, bechari. Inn jaise log agar engineer hain, toh samajh jao bhavishya kis disha mein jaa raha hai."

("She's an engineer from Delhi — though what kind of engineer, only she would know. Even after spending so much money to become one, neither her mindset nor her life has improved. If people like her are engineers, you can imagine the direction our future is heading in.")

Slamming another netizen, she added, "Ab inke liye kya bolun. Yeh khud ek maa hai — jaise ki aap sab inke profile mein dekh hi sakte hain. Bas itni prarthana karti hoon ki inka bachcha inki iss bimari ka shikaar na bane."

("What can I even say about her? She's a mother herself — as you can all see from her profile. I just pray that her child doesn't fall victim to the same sick mentality.")

She also responded to another troll, saying, "Yeh hai so-called musician. And yaa, dog enthusiast. Bhagwan inse jude sabhi musicians ka bhala karein, aur dogs salamat rahein. Yeh apne aapko tag mention nahi karne dete, par doosron ke posts par apni low-life ki mansikta bakhoobi dikhate hain."

("This one's a so-called musician. And yes, a dog enthusiast. May God bless all musicians associated with people like him, and may the dogs stay safe. He doesn't allow himself to be tagged, yet never misses a chance to display his low-life mentality on others' posts.")

In December 2022, Devoleena got married to a gym trainer. The interfaith marriage drew attention, but Devoleena gracefully shut down trolls.