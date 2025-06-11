Devoleena Bhattacharjee and husband Shanawaz Shaikh celebrate son Joy's annaprashan ceremony; reveal baby's face

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, popularly known for portraying Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, welcomed her first child with husband Shanawaz Shaikh on December 18, 2024.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals baby Joy's face

On Tuesday, the couple celebrated their baby boy Joy's Annaprashan ceremony, a traditional ritual marking a child's first intake of solid food. Taking to social media, Devoleena shared a series of heartwarming photos from the ceremony, officially revealing her son's face for the first time.

In the pictures, Devoleena radiated joy and grace in a beautiful brown saree as she cradled Joy in her lap, while Shanawaz lovingly held their furry companion. The couple beamed with happiness as they marked this special milestone.

The next set of photos in the carousel offered a glimpse into the ceremony's rituals. Devoleena was seen performing a puja, and in one touching frame, baby Joy rested on his father's lap as a family member fed him his first spoonful of anna (rice).

Sharing these cherished moments, Devoleena captioned the post, "With folded hands and hearts full of gratitude, we celebrated our beloved son's Annaprashan — Joy's first sacred taste of Anna (rice). May Maa Annapurna bless him with health, wisdom, and a life full of abundance. A beautiful milestone, a memory for a lifetime..."

What is Annaprashan?

Annaprashan is a Hindu ritual known as the "first rice ceremony," where a newborn is fed solid food that is usually rice for the first time. It symbolises the beginning of the baby's journey into solid nourishment and is celebrated with family and blessings.

As Devoleena unveiled her son's face on social media, fans and friends showered love and blessings upon the little one.

One fan commented, "Baby is so cute..."

Another added, "God bless your baby with lots of love, happiness, joy, and good health. May God protect him from all evils."

Work Front

Devoleena was last seen in the mythological show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, which she stepped away from following her pregnancy.