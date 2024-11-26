Music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) has openly slammed the producers of Pushpa 2: The Rule over their complaint regarding his work on the project. The ongoing feud came to light at a pre-release event in Chennai, where DSP openly confronted the film's producers, particularly Ravi Shankar.

Speaking at the event, DSP didn't mince words as he called out the producers for their constant scrutiny and complaints. He addressed Ravi Shankar directly, saying, "Ravi sir, you've been blaming me saying that I didn't deliver the song or the background score on time... But, I think you have more complaints about me than love." The statement eventually confirmed recent rumours of an ongoing rift in the Pushpa 2 team.

The controversy began with reports that the production house, Mythri Movie Makers, had brought in additional composers—Thaman, Ajaneesh Lokanath, and Sam CS—for the sequel's background score. This decision raised eyebrows in the industry, as it deviated from the usual practice of having a single composer handle both the songs and background score, especially considering DSP's award-winning work on the first installment of Pushpa.

DSP narrated an incident from the event, where he was asked to wait for a camera entry, only to be reprimanded for his timing when he finally appeared on stage. "I came to the venue 20-25 minutes ago. They asked me to wait to make an entry for the camera. I am shy. I am shameless only when I'm on stage. Off-stage, I'm the shyest person you can meet. I could hear the song Kissik being played, so I came running. As soon as I arrived, you said, 'Wrong timing, sir. You're late. What can I do? If I had to address these separately, there's no kick. I am always open," he openly stated.

Despite the public spat, DSP maintained a professional stance regarding the film itself. He expressed his excitement about the sequel's release and even referred to "Pushpa" as "the best film in recent times."

As "Pushpa 2: The Rule" gears up for its release on December 5, 2024, all eyes are on whether the team will be retaining the composer for their third installment. The movie, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is one of the most anticipated sequels in recent years. Despite the behind-the-scenes drama, the film's promotional campaign is in full swing, with song launches and events creating buzz across different cities.