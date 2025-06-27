Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar recently delivered a compelling speech at Sherwood College in Nainital, emphasizing the importance of preserving India's rich legacy while adapting to the demands of a rapidly changing world.

Addressing students, faculty, and parents, Dhankhar highlighted the responsibility of the youth to uphold the legacy of legends like Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Major Somnath Sharma. "You inherit a legacy shaped by legends," he stated, "but their legacy is now your responsibility. You must create new benchmarks."

Dhankhar's personal journey from a village lacking basic amenities to one of India's highest constitutional offices served as a testament to the transformative power of education. He described education as "the great equaliser," urging students to leverage their privileged position to contribute to society and the nation. His narrative underscored the potential for individuals to rise above their circumstances through dedication and learning.

The Vice President also addressed the pressing issue of climate change, using Nainital's fragile Himalayan ecology as a backdrop. He warned, "Climate change is a ticking time bomb," highlighting the urgent need for environmental conservation. Dhankhar referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' as a call to action for students and educators nationwide to engage in environmental preservation efforts.

Dhankhar's vision for India extends beyond environmental concerns to encompass economic growth and global influence. He articulated a future where India is not just a country with potential but a rising global power. "Developed nation status is not a dream, it's our destination," he declared, predicting that India would become the third-largest global economy within a few years. This assertion reflects India's resilience in overcoming economic challenges and its commitment to achieving significant milestones.

The Vice President's address aligns with recent developments in India's economic landscape, such as the landmark trade deal with the UK. This agreement is expected to boost the UK economy by £4.8 billion and add £2.2 billion in wages annually. The deal will reduce Indian tariffs on key products, unlocking opportunities for businesses across the UK. This development underscores India's growing influence on the global stage and its dedication to economic growth.