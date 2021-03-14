The streaming site Netflix has the official requirements to screen Dev Patel's directorial debut Monkey Man. The streamer website has reportedly paid around $30 million for the film to be streamed at their site.

According to the contract, that has been signed between Dev Patel and Netflix, Spain, Latin America, Iceland, Former Yugoslavia, Poland, Russia and Baltic States, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Pan-Asian PTV and China, will not be screening the film.

The film will be set in India. Dev will play an unlikely hero who emerges from prison to take on the world, entrapped into corporate greed, out there to seek revenge on those who once wronged him. The cast also includes Sharlto Copley of Ted K fame and web domain's new lady superstar, Sobhita Dhulipala, who gained immense fame in India for her performance in Made In Heaven.

Dev Patel is also one of the producers of the film along with Thunder Road's Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Jomon Thomas, Samarth Sahni, Christine Haebler and Anjay Nagpal. Executive producers include Thunder Road's Jonathan Fuhrman, BRON's Aaron L. Gilbert, Creative Wealth's Jason Cloth, BRON's Steven Thibault and Natalya Pavchinskaya.

"I'm so thrilled to be partnering with Netflix on this adventure. I hope this will be a fresh addition to the genre at a time in this industry where my story can become our story. Shooting a film during a pandemic has been quite challenging, to say the least, but the opportunity to reimagine stories from my childhood and infuse them with my love of action cinema has been an absolute joy. Big love to Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for championing us from the very beginning and Aaron Gilbert and the team at BRON for giving an unproven filmmaker like myself a voice," Patel has informed the media.

Dev Patel's directorial debut is expected to release in 2022.