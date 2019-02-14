Director Rajath Ravishankar's movie Dev starring Karthi, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan has received mixed reviews and average ratings from the Telugu audience and critics.

Dev is the dubbed version of the Tamil action romantic thriller road film of the same name that is based on a road adventure. Director Rajath Ravishankar has written the script for the movie, which has been distributed by producer Tagore Madhu in the Telugu states. The movie has got a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.38 hours.

Dev movie story: Dev (Karthi) is a fun and adventure loving guy who forcefully gets in touch with Meghana (Rakul Preet), a rich businesswoman who has no time for love. At first, Meghana avoids Dev but slowly falls for him. The twist in the tale arises when Dev starts having issues with Meghana and her possessive attitude. Rest of the story is as to how Dev and Meghana dealt with their differences and get back together.

Analysis: Dev is stylish, but suffers from lack of story and conflict point, which is brought only in the pre-climax. The movie has slow and boring and Rajath Ravishankar, who is making debut as the director with this film, has failed to make it an engaging watch, say the Telugu audience and critics.

Performances: Karthi has delivered a brilliant performance in Dev, but Rakul Preet Singh, who has good scope for acting, dominates him in many scenes. Their chemistry is the highlight of the movie. Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Vamsi Krishna, Renuka, RJ Vigneshkanth, Amrutha Srinivasan and Karthik have also done good jobs, which are among the assets of the film, say Telugu audience and critics.

Technical: Dev has decent production values and R Velraj's Cinematography, action choreography, Harris Jayaraj's songs and background score are the attractions on the technical front, add Telugu film goers.

Dev movie review: We bring you some Telugu audience and critics' verdict on the film shared on Twitter and some movie portals. Continue to see their feedback:

Nikhil Reddy @sainikhilreddy7

#Dev A long and slightly tedious take on life, love and self discovery. Good performances, decent concept, superb visuals and stylish taking are plus points. 3.15/5

Karthik‏ @HeIsKARTHIK

#Dev - (2/5) Boring and Tedious The only +ve note is all about its impressive Star cast and adventures episodes lead by Karthi. 2nd half leaves you definitely snooring with dull sequence Framing all around. In all, it will be an outright disaster for its bad Engaging factor.

Mirchi9 Rating: 2/5

Dev works when it a pure romance between the two leads. It bores massively before and afterwards. It still might be okay for the Valentine Day weekend, but chances of its survival beyond that look slim.

123Telugu Rating: 2.25

Dev is a disappointing romantic drama which fails to click. It's hard to understand how Karthi even agreed to this project which lacks the basic soul. The story is weak, conflict is missing and there is no flow in the proceedings. Except for Rakul and Karthi's chemistry this film has nothing going it's way. So, watch it at hour own risk.

Telugu360 Rating 1.5