After superhit movie Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Karthi has teamed up again with Rakul Preet Singh for Dev, which is an entirely different genre flick from their previous outing. The latest flick is written and directed by newcomer Rajath Ravishankar.

The bilingual movie, which is releasing simultaneously in Telugu, has powerhouse performers like Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishnan in the key roles, while Vamsi Krishna, Renuka and a host of other actors are in the supporting cast.

Harris Jayaraj has scored five songs for Dev. 'Dei Machaan Dev,' 'Oru Nooru Mural' and 'Anangae Sinungalama' songs have struck the chord with the listeners. R Velraj has handled the cinematography department, while Anthony L Ruben has edited the flick.

Story and Analysis:

Karthi plays the role of a man named Dev who loves adventure. He loves taking challenges and accomplishes what he wants in his life. Whereas Rakul enacts the characters of Megha, a headstrong opinionated girl, who is settled in abroad.

She is a multimillionaire and worked hard to achieve her goals. What happens when she comes across the 28-year-old boy is the crux of the story. It is a new-age love story but does not have romance.

Review:

The Karthi and Rakul Preet-starrer is releasing in India on Thursday, while it will see the light of the day in the US a day earlier. Here, we bring you the live audience response to the movie: