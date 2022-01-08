Soldiers guarding the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir to check infiltration are battling on two fronts these days.

On the one hand, soldiers have to frustrate evil designs of Pakistan-supported infiltrators to sneak into this side of the border, on the other hand, harsh weather conditions have made their task very tough.

During the last four days, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded rains and heavy snowfall. Guarding the LoC at sub-zero temperature has made the situation very difficult for the soldiers deployed on LoC.

Conditions are the same on the IB where soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) are also battling with harsh weather to keep an eye on infiltrators. Braving harsh weather, soldiers are patrolling the border round the clock to check infiltration.

Patrolling intensified after recent infiltrator attempts

Although every year during winters soldiers have to face harsh weather, this year patrolling has been intensified after the recent infiltrator attempts from across the border.

Three infiltration attempts were made two on IB and one the LoC in Jammu province from across the border.

On Sunday, a group of terrorists from across the LoC made an abortive attempt to cross into this side of the border.

According to Jammu-based defence spokesperson, Col Devender Anand "On January 2, 2022 at around 2030 hrs a group of Pakistani Terrorists was observed trying to attempt infiltration through the Bhimber Gali Sector. Alert troops foiled the infiltration bid, and subsequent search of the area lead to recovery of ammunition and Pakistani currency left behind by the fleeing terrorists".

He, however, said that the Indian Army is vigilant to the nefarious designs of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and determined to thwart any such attempts.

On Monday, alert BSF jawans foiled two infiltration attempts on the IB in the Jammu region.

The BSF has recovered a large number of arms, ammunition, and narcotics in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district foiling Pakistani plan to trigger terror acts ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

One Pakistani intruder was killed while he was trying to infiltrate into this side of the border from the Arnia sector of the Jammu district.

Infiltrators changed their modus operandi

According to reports, recently infiltrators have changed modus operandi as they are using tough terrains and extreme weather conditions on the LoC to sneak into this side of the border.

Similarly on IB terrorists are trying to take benefit of dense fog that usually engulfs border areas during winter to sneak into this side of the border.

Temperatures usually dip down to minus 10 to minus 20 degree in different sectors of LoC in Kashmir. In such extreme weather conditions, survival and performing duties at the LoC for soldiers are equally challenging.

Soldiers guarding 198-km IB, 744-km LoC

Amid intense cold soldiers are guarding 198-km long IB in the plains of Jammu. Similarly, the total length of the LoC is 744 kilometres and is spread from the Akhnoor area of Jammu up to Kargil.