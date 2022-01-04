A day after foiling two infiltration attempts on the International Border (IB) in the Jammu region, the Border Security Forces (BSF) has revisited its "winter preparedness" to frustrate evil designs of terror groups sitting in Pakistan.

Although additional soldiers have already been deployed to check infiltration, terrorists are trying to take benefit of dense fog that usually engulf border areas during winter to sneak into this side of the border.

After two infiltration attempts by terrorists on Monday from Arnia and Ramgarh sectors on IB in Jammu and Samba districts respectively, higher-ups in the BSF have reexamined the system already set up on the border.

Sources said that intelligence agencies have received inputs that some terrorists, sitting across the border, are waiting for the opportunity to infiltrate into this side before Republic Day.

"Infiltration always increased during these months because prevailing weather conditions are best suited for terrorists to enter into this side of the border due to dense fog", sources said.

More jawans deployed, anti-fog devices installed

To counter nefarious designs of terror groups, the BSF has already deployed additional forces on the border to check infiltration during this season. Advanced devices that ensure visibility in dense fog have already been provided to the forces to keep a strict vigil on the border.

It's believed that due to the closure of passes in the mountainous region due to the snowfall infiltration is impossible from the Line of Control (LoC) so terror group shift their focus on IB to sneak into this side of the border.

The month of January is always tough to manage 198-km long IB border in the Jammu region, which is spread over three districts of Jammu, Samba, and Kathua due to foggy weather conditions when visibility is considerably reduced.

Terrorist desperate to infiltrate before Republic Day

Inspector General of BSF Jammu Frontiers DK Boora, who rushed to the spot after recovery of a huge consignment of weapons on Monday said that security has been beefed up after getting inputs that some terrorists were trying to sneak into this side.

The consignment of arms, ammunition, and narcotics, which was seized at Chamliyal in the Ramgarh sector was found in a white-colored sack, and it was noticed during patrolling that it had the markings of "Fauji Fertilizers Company Limited" of Pakistan.

He admitted that ahead of Republic Day, terrorists have intensified activities on the launching pads situated on the other side of the border.

"We have inputs about three to four groups of terrorists at different places are desperate to infiltrate into this side taking advantage of foggy conditions. We already have made the deployments after taking all aspects into account," he said.

Two infiltration bids foiled on IB on Monday

Alert jawans of BSF have foiled two infiltration attempts on the International Border (IB) in the Jammu region on Monday.

The BSF has recovered a large number of arms, ammunition, and narcotics in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district foiling Pakistani plan to trigger terror acts ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

One Pakistani intruder was killed while he was trying to infiltrate into this side of the border from the Arnia sector of the Jammu district.