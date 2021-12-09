Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic agency of Silicon Valley, is worried as people are not responding and turning out to get Covid vaccination done in spite of the repeated appeals being made by various government authorities in the wake of Omicron variant concerns.

The BBMP, which had set an ambitious target of jabbing 4.5 lakh people in Bengaluru on Wednesday, was able to administer only 71,302 people.

The health department sources said that the people of Bengaluru are aware of the prevailing Covid situation and suffered most during the outbreak of the second wave. Despite this, they are being negligent in getting vaccinated.

The department had set a target of 4.5 lakh vaccination to the BBMP. Every day on an average 65,000 vaccinations are being given in the city in designated 577 vaccination centers. Unfortunately, many centers in the city recorded zero vaccinations.

As many as 1,45,92,260 doses of Covid vaccinations have been given in Bengaluru. A total of 82,32,997 people got the first dose and 63,59,263 got their second dose, according to information by the BBMP.

Till date, as many as 48.5 lakh people are yet to take second dose of vaccination even after they have completed 83 days in the state. As many as 12.4 lakh people in Bengaluru city are yet to take second dose even as their deadline has expired.

The health department is contacting these persons on their mobile phones and asking them to get the vaccination done. The BBMP has also taken up special initiatives to reach out to people in the wake of fears of spreading Omicron variant in the city.

As many as 91.8 lakh people above the age of 18 are eligible for Covid vaccination in Bengaluru. Among these, 82,32,997 have taken the first dose and 63,59,263 have received the second dose, as per statistics of the health department. More than 7.50 lakh are yet to get the first dose and BBMP has formed more than 430 special teams to locate these individuals and vaccinate them.