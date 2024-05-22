Despite injury Aishwarya Rai wanted to keep Cannes tradition going; actor to undergo surgery this week [Details]

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen making head-turning appearances at the Cannes 2024. The former Miss World stunned us with her drop-dead gorgeous looks at the red carpet of Cannes 2024 wearing a Falguni and Shane Peacock outfit. Although a section of netzines loved Aishwarya's look, some weren't pleased with her and were of the view that she should fire her stylish. While some heaped praise and said that the OG diva of Cannes slayed in those dramatic outfits.

After coming back from Cannes, she was seen casting her vote in Mumbai during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections.

The actor despite arm injury stood true to her professional duties and like a true citizen of India, also fulfilled her constitutional rights.

Despite injury Aishwarya Rai wanted to keep the Cannes tradition going

As the actor is in excruciating pain, she will be undergoing surgery for her arm.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the actress will undergo surgery for the injury.

As per the report, even after the injury, she completed her professional commitments and made it to Cannes.

The report in HT also mentioned, that the actor went to France only after discussions with specialists and her doctors and will require surgery on her hand soon.

The actor shared two reels from her Cannes Walk on her Instagram.

In one of the clips, the actor looked breathtaking in black, white, and metallic gold outfits. Aishwarya also posed with the designer duo and plants a kiss her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan's checks.

In another video, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen beautifully posing for the camera, wearing a silver and green-blue dramatic outfit.

Speaking to Vogue in a recent interview with Vogue, Aishwarya gave a befitting reply to all the negative comments and called her first day's look 'magical.' She said, "The look last evening on the red carpet was designed by my dearest friends Shane and Falguni Peacock. They call it gilded glow but to me, it was just magical."

Apart from Aishwarya, Indian celebrities such as Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kiara Advani, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Taha Shah Badussha, among others also made dazzling appearances on the Cannes red carpet.

Work Front

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II. The Mani Ratnam directorial hit the big screens in April 2023. Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Jayaram, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sara Arjun were also a part of the movie.