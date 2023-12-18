Notwithstanding their "ideological" differences, politicians of all political parties in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir are united in looting the public exchequer by abusing their positions.

As many as 47 members of the 12th Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, including the ex-Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Cabinet ministers, availed of the "Housing Loan," ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, but have failed to clear the loan.

This startling revelation was made in reply to information sought by prominent lawyer and social activist Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

"I sought information regarding those former lawmakers who have been occupying official accommodations despite availing "Housing Loans" as legislators", Sheikh Shakil told International Business Times.

"Many former ministers and legislators who have availed "House Loan" on meager interest rate are still occupying palatial bungalows of the government in capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar respectably", he said, and pointed out that despite having their own houses, such leaders are still occupying government accommodations.

Housing loans were allocated to former legislators on meager interest

As per the rules that existed before August 5, 2019, members of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature were entitled to get Housing Loans at a meager interest rate.

The recovery of the loan along with interest shall be made in monthly installments not exceeding 60 from the salary bills of the members. However, in case the amount of the loan along with interest is not liquidated during the tenure of the member, the number of installments shall be fixed at such rate to restrict the number of installments to 60, the Rules said.

After completing all the formalities defined in these rules, these housing loans were sanctioned to 47 members of the Legislative Assembly.

According to the reply from the RTI, the majority of the MLAs of the 12th Legislative Assembly obtained the loans, but loans were sanctioned to some MLAs earlier also.

These former MLAs were supposed to clear the loan along with the interest in monthly installments not exceeding 60.

As per RTI reply, veteran politician and CPM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami was sanctioned a loan worth Rs 5 lakh in the year 1998.

Another politician and veteran leader, Choudhary Lal Singh obtained the loan in the year 1997.

However, even after the lapse of several years and the timeframe fixed in the Rules, these members have not liquidated the house building advance.

Politicians of all political parties are defaulters in repaying loan installments

Although politicians minced no words in attacking each other for "ideological" issues, there is no difference among them on the issue of looting public exchequer.

From the nationalist BJP to the pro-separatist majority former legislators figured among the list of loan defaulters.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader Dr. Nirmal Singh's name figured in the list of former MLAs who were given Rs 20 lakh loan. Interestingly, the name of another former lawmaker, Engineer Abdul Rashid, is also figured in the same list of Rs 20.

Engineer Abdul Rashid is a pro-separatist leader. The leader of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Engineer Rashid, has been in jail since 2019 and booked under the UAPA for allegedly being part of a "conspiracy related to secessionist and terrorist activities in J&K".

PDP President @MehboobaMufti has cleared all dues along with interest accrued on account of House and Building Advance issued in her favour. Some newspapers have maliciously reported otherwise.@GulistanNewsTV @DailyExcelsior1 @News18Kashmir @GreaterKashmir pic.twitter.com/oguidweGWJ — J&K PDP (@jkpdp) December 18, 2023

Mehbooba claims to have cleared her dues

Although her name figures in the list at number 14 for obtaining a loan of Rs 5 lakh in the year 2009, Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti claimed to have cleared her dues.

The party posted on social media and claimed that PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has cleared all dues along with interest accrued on account of the house and building advance issued in her favour.