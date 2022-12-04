Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who is known for her fitness, and flexibility is one of the most active B'town celebs, she often updates her fans, about day-to-day happenings in her daily life. Be it holidaying on a beach, heading for dinner with her close pals, having gym stories, having playful time with her pets or the recent one being her fatal foot injury.

Disha Patani injures her foot

On Saturday morning, the Bollywood diva, took to her Instagram stories and shared she is so clumsy that she has once again injured herself. Sharing a picture of her injured leg in cold water to relieve pain, Disha wrote, "Can I be injury free for a week...why am I so clumsy."

However, the actress who injured her right leg went on a dinner date with her close pals at a suburban restaurant with a bandaged leg.

The actress looked stunning as ever. For the night, Disha opted for an easy breezy outfit, a bronze corset off-shoulder top and teamed it with a printed georgette skirt. Disha sizzled in the corset top with a plunging neckline.

Several celebrity paparazzi pages shared the video of Disha's dinner outing with her friends.

Netizens were unhappy with Disha's outfit and termed it as a beach outfit, some even compared her fashion to social media sensation Uorfi Javed.

Check out the comments on Disha's outfit

A user mentioned, "Ye bhi Urfi ki hi behn hai." (She looks like Uorfi Javed's sister).

Another user commented, "She is SOOOOOOO damn obsessed with showing her assets ALL THE FREAKIN TIME."

The third user said, "Ye humesha Beach mood m hi kyu rhti hai." (Why is she always in a beach mood).

After coming back from dinner the actress shared a picture of her bandaged right leg on her Instagram story and wrote, "Back to same old recovery."

Disha who often drops sizzling bikini pictures on her Instagram handle treated left her fans swooning over her racy bikini pictures. On Saturday the actress dropped a series of pictures in teeny-weeny two-piece attire from a beach destination. She set the gram on fire with her tiny brown tassel bikini pictures.

Take a look.

Professional front

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain 2. The film stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. She will next be seen in Yodha, Project K.