When Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif, decided to make her foray into the showbiz industry, there was no points for guessing that she would receive all kinds of support from everyone in the industry. And when Salman Khan came forward to help her get a good launch, it was nowhere near surprising.

Salman Khan, who has been Katrina's closest friends in the industry and was also rumoured to be dating her for a long time, decided to turn presenter for Isabelle's debut film Dr Cabbie, which was an Indo-Canadian production. Despite the fact that Isabelle had a small part to play in the project.

Salman Khan's attempts

Salman Khan even tried his best to get Isabelle to be a part of T Series' Time to Dance, along with Sooraj Pancholi. However, to everyone's dismay, the film has been shelved. However, not the one to give up easily, Salman Khan has decided to try his hands at launching her and this time has taken the reigns in his own hands.

An Asian age report states that Salman has decided to make a war movie – Kwatha with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Isabelle Kaif. "But for all practical purposes this is a family film, another attempt by Salman to launch the so-far failed careers of his brother-in-law and Katrina's sister," said a source to the publication.

Other celebrities launched by Salman

Let's also take a look at celebs who were launched by Salman Khan but failed to do any wonders

Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty: Sooraj Pancholi, son of Aditya Pancholi and Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty, made their debut in Bollywood with Salman's production venture Hero. Although the movie had an average performance at the box office, both Sooraj and Athiya agreed that they could not dream of having a better launch.

Zareen Khan made her debut in Salman Khan starrer Veer in 2010. Salman also launched Pranutan Bahl.

Salman also launched Aayush Sharma in Love Ratri however the film met a tragic fate at the box-office.