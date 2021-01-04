After several rumours and speculations, the Tamil Nadu government has agreed to allow 100 percent occupancy for Vijay's new movie Master which will hit the theaters on January 13, 2021. The government took this decision after several prominent actors including Vijay and Silambarasan requested the state to allow cinema halls to function with full capacity, notwithstanding coronavirus scare.

Vijay's meeting with chief minister fetched results

Last week, Vijay himself had met the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, and he requested to relax the existing restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, the government had allowed the functioning of theaters with 50 percent occupancy.

The government decided to increase the seating capacity and multiplexes as the coronavirus positive cases in the state has decreased considerably over the past few weeks.

"The seating capacity of Cinemas/theatres/Multiplexes shall be permitted to increase from existing 0% to 100% by following the Standard Operating Procedure issued already. Further, in order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for Covid 19 shall also be screened during the showtime," the new government order states.

Master: The most anticipated movie in Kollywood

Master is widely considered the most-anticipated movie in Kollywood. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it also features Vijay Sethupathi in another prominent role. Expectations surrounding the movie have already reached sky-high, as Logesh's previous release Kaithi was a blockbuster at the box-office.

According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay is playing the role of a college lecturer in this movie, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the role of the lead antagonist. Apart from Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, Master also stars Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in other supporting roles.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for Master, while the cinematography is handled by Sathyan Sooryan. The movie is bankrolled by Xavier Britto in the banner of XB Film Creators.