The makers of Varun Tej's next film, Matka, are leaving no stone unturned to bring alive a larger-than-life cinema spanning 24 years, giving moviegoers an authentic retro experience. The team is presently shooting important scenes involving the lead characters in Hyderabad, where the entire crew has set up camp for filming.

In recent times, Varun Tej has not bagged a hit and is struggling to bring back his lost market. Meanwhile, the makers of Matka are splurging on the making of the film.

Rs 15 crore schedule in Hyderabad

Massive sets have been built by the production team to recreate Vizag city, costing just about 15 crores of rupees for this one schedule. The film is committed to taking viewers back in time to when the story is set via this vital schedule that will run for 35 days. The just-released video underlines a lot of pre-production work that has gone into it, as seen from the visually striking sets and attention to the minute details.

Varun Tej in Multiple Avatars

The teaser also exhibits different looks sported by Varun Tej in Matka, which indicates how his character transforms throughout twenty-four years onscreen. Karuna Kumar directs this ambitious movie by Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments. Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chowdary are also part of the cast, bringing further star power behind this huge venture.

Anticipation Builds

Given its extensive setup and considerable investment costs, Matka promises to be one of the most anticipated films among Varun Tej's works. Through the dedication shown by the casts and crew combined with big-budgeted sets, this film will certainly captivate its viewers, giving them a feeling of being a part of such vibrant age.