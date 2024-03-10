It was a star-studded Saturday night, as a galaxy of stars attended the Miss World 2024 pageant, which was held at the Jio World Convention Centre. This year Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic won the pageant while India's Sini Shetty finished in the top 8.

Miss World finale guest list

Kriti Sanon, Rubina and Abinav, Neha Kakkar, and Mannara Chopra among others attended the Miss World Finale night. Karan Johar was the host of the evening.

Rubina who is currently in the happiest phase of her life and is embracing motherhood looked stunning in a mid-slit royal blue gown with shimmery silver detailing and full sleeves on the side.

Although Rubina Dilaik's sartorial choice of blue velvet gown didn't quite resonate with the masses, she made a strong statement by proudly flaunting her postpartum weight and embracing body positivity.

BB 14 winner Rubina body shamed for her sartorial choice at Miss World 2024

Netizens were left unimpressed with her choice of outfit.

A user wrote, "What a shame she is so beautiful and talented but this dressing spoils it ALL unfortunately.."

Another wrote, "horrible dressing sense.."

The next one wrote, "She just gave birth three months ago, wow.."

A section of netizens also compared her to Selena Gomez and said she is looking desi version of her.

On the other hand, Abhinav chose a shimmery wine-coloured blazer suit.

Rubina and Abhinav welcomed twins in November 2023

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcomed twin girls on November 27. On December 27, they shared the first photo of their baby girls and also revealed their names. Rubina and Abhinav marked one month of their twin girls' birth with a havan (religious ritual or ceremony).

The couple shared an adorable family picture on Instagram a month later.

The couple wrote, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes For our angels (sic)."

Speaking about her pregnancy journey In November, Rubina Dilaik in her podcast series, 'Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show', made some happy revelations about her pregnancy journey. "Today's episode is dedicated to all the mothers, who are carrying more than one baby. This is a dedicated episode to all the mumma's out there, who have faced the challenges or are facing the challenges of carrying twins, triplets or any multiple pregnancies. I wish to share with you we are expecting twins."

Ever since the birth of her twins, Rubina has lost oodles of weight and has been posting stunning pictures on her Instagram handle.

Rubina's weight loss journey post-pregnancy

Coming back to the Miss World finale. Let's take a look at who wore what!

Mannara Chopra went for a sleeveless silver.

Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a sleeveless asymmetrical bright green gown.

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawra Faruqui wore a cream-coloured tee along with a musty yellow blazer suit and brown pants. Abhishek Kumar made heads turn in a shimmery black suit.