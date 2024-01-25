In the rural homes of yore in Punjab, dozens of hens would be locked up in a coop to discourage petty thieves looking to feast for free. However, things took an off-track turn when a desi rooster found itself at the heart of a court case in Punjab's Bathinda.

Rescued by Punjab Police officials from a cockfight, the victim (rooster in this case) is currently under 'security cover' and thus under the strict vigil of cops as it has to be produced in court. The case of animal cruelty emerged in Punjab's Bathinda as the police turned up to rescue the chicken from a rooster fight in the village. While the chicken is now under police protection, the cops have arrested the accused and booked him under a cruelty to animal charge. Reportedly, a medical examination has been conducted on both, and they will be presented before the court.

The police, under animal rights, registered a case against three individuals associated with the rooster fight. The fight, organized in one of the remote villages of Punjab's Balluana in Bathinda, involved approximately 200 people. The fight has reportedly been a periodic thing for some time in the area. Eleven trophies have also been recovered from the spot. Reportedly, everyone fled from the scene, though the police managed to round up two chickens and one person, according to police official Nirmal Singh. One of the arrested culprits, Rajvinder, later secured bail.

Clocking a snook at justice !?



Happens only in India where a desi rooster is heart of court case in Punjab’s Bhatinda



Rescued by Punjab police from cock fight , the victim ( rooster) has to be produced in the court. So is under strict vigil of cops.



The uncooked (raw) story. pic.twitter.com/o4HyCZ5n2f — kamaljit sandhu (@kamaljitsandhu) January 24, 2024

The chicken is the evidence!

The troubled rooster, accorded the position of a victim in the case, serves as crucial evidence that the police officials intend to use against the accused individuals in court. Accordingly, they have taken the chicken to every court appearance and are currently looking after it as their own. Its care has been entrusted to a designated individual, giving due attention to the fact it might get lonely in the police station.

Chicken gets care, attention, and security

The injured chicken is currently receiving not just security but also food and medical assistance. On learning about the attention, assistance, and care being received by the rooster, netizens couldn't help but highlight the humor in the situation.

"After court proceedings, SHO saab will enjoy some Tandoori Murg Tangdi with a glass of wine," joked a netizen.

"Imagine a chicken getting security cover, being the victim, witness, and evidence in the case," wrote another.