Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra landed in Mumbai last week with her daughter, Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas. The actor, after landing in Mumbai, attended two events by Bvlgari. And the same day, she attended Ambani's Holi bash, looking as stunning as ever.

On Monday, Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas, came to India to be with his family.

Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas offer prayers at Ayodhya Ram Mandir with their daughter

On Wednesday, she flew to Ayodhya to seek blessings at Ram Mandir with her family, Nick Jonas and Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, husband and singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas offered prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.



In pictures shared by news agency ANI and paparazzi accounts, Priyanka Chopra is seen with her family, surrounded by temple officials. She wore a yellow saree, while Nick Jonas donned an embroidered kurta and pajamas. They had a customary dupatta, which is worn by devotees when they visit the temple. Priyanka was seen carrying Malti while they paid obeisance at the shrine.

Several videos and pictures of Priyanka and Nick at the temple premises as well as at the wedding airports surfaced on social media.

Netizens loved the way Priyanka stuck to her roots and ensured that she visited the temple with her family.

A netizen wrote, "Happy to see that she is still connected to her roots.."

Another mentioned, "Maltie Mary Chopra Jonas looks like Nick."

Chopra's last Hindi film was "The Sky is Pink."

#WATCH | Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.



Priyanka attended and looked breathtakingly beautiful at Bulgari and Isha Ambani's Roman Holi celebration in Mumbai. The actor shared pictures from the event on Instagram. Doting husband and singer Nick Jonas could not take his eyes off Priyanka's looks.

Nick Jonas commented, "Are you kidding me @priyankachopra," followed by a hot face emoji.

Priyanka opted for a pastel pink saree with a stylish slit skirt with a matching blouse.

About the Temple

The Ayodhya Ram temple was inaugurated in January this year during a grand event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The guest list also included a host of cinema personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, and Rishab Shetty.