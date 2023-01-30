Aamir Khan's recent rendezvous with Punjabi singer, Jasbir Jassi has got social media talking. Sporting a black bandhgala and a salt-n-pepper look; Aamir made everyone's heart skip a beat. Jasbir shared a picture with the Khan with a witty caption. And the internet was quick to label Aamir Khan as our "desi George Clooney".

Jasbir's post

"Dil da Ameer (rich by heart), Aamir Khan," Jasbir wrote while sharing the picture. In another video, Aamir Khan was seen enjoying Jasbir's singing. The Dangal actor was also seen applauding and cheering for the singer. Social media was quick to comment on the video and the pictures.

What social media said

"Holy Cow! He hasn't looked this good in years!," wrote one user. "Did I just skip my heartbeat?" asked another. "OOOOffff! Its getting hot in here," one social media user commented. "Aamir is glowing," one more social media user commented. "Masha allah!," a netizen wrote.

Aamir's sabbatical

Aamir Khan's last film was Laal Singh Chaddha. While the film failed to do any magic at the box office, it did fare well after being released on an OTT platform. Soon after the film's release, Aamir announced his decision to take a break of one year from the movies.

"I am not doing anything. I have been working for a long time, so now I want to spend time with my family. Work is underway on Paani Foundation, and there are other things as well. I will come back to acting after a year. But you can see me in a small role in this film Salaam Venky," he said at a media interaction.