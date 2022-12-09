Actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao recently performed puja at Aamir Khan Production's new office. Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan took to his social media handle and shared pictures from the occasion.

In the photos, Aamir is seen holding a kalash (a metal pot used for offering puja) with a coconut on the top. He also has a red tikka on his forehead, which is usually applied during the puja.

The actor is seen wearing a sweatshirt and a pair of jeans along with a Nehru cap. He is seen setting up a Kalash (metal pot) as part of a ritual during the puja. We can also see his new office decorated with colourful balloons.

Aamir performed the main kalash puja while Kiran and Aamir performed the aarti together.

The puja was also attended by his elder son Juniad Khan.

As soon as the photos from the puja ceremony surfaced online. Netizens reacted quickly to the pictures and called out Aamir Khan for performing puja.

A user wrote, "I thought he is Muslim."

Another user said, "Iska naam ab Aamir Khan se change karke Lal Singh hi rakhna chahiye."( He should change his name from Aamir Khan to Lal Singh).

While the third one mentioned, "It would be nice if these khans can show practising their religion the same way they show practising Hinduism. On top of that, they have left their daughters to run semi-naked the street of India. You don't act all of this if just want to show unity."

The fourth user said, "Ab kuch din baad tum Hanuman chalisa ka path bhi kroge." ( And after few days, he will recite Hanuman Chalisa)

The fifth one mentioned, " Apna dharm bhul gaya."( He has forgotten his religion).

Some of them even supported Aamir Khan for respecting both religions equally.

A user supported Aamir Khan performing puja. He wrote, "Whatever looks good on him . Like SRK supports Gauri , showing love for both religions. Feels Great."

Another user mentioned, "Huge Respect for you Aamir ji and Kiran Ji."

His niece and actor Zayn Marie reacted to Advait's post, "These photos are so lovely, Advait."

Actor Nitanshi Goel also wrote, "Love these pics. Thanks for sharing with us."

A fan commented, "Ekbar to dang rh gaye ki ye sach Amir Khan hai .. aise movements really heart touching hote hai (I was astonished that it was Aamir Khan in real...such moments are heart touching)."

Aamir Khan on making his comeback

Recently, at Salaam Venky's premiere, Aamir said he will be making a comeback to film soon. He revealed, "For years I've been working continuously, so I decided to spend some time with my family. Also, there is work on Paani Foundation. There is other stuff as well. As far as acting is concerned, I'll return after a year."

Aamir Khan has made a cameo appearance in Salaam Venky which stars Kajol and Vishal Jethwa.

Personal front

Meanwhile, last year, Aamir and Kiran ended their 15-year-long marriage. However, the two continue to collaborate on films together. Apart from their work, Aamir and Kiran co-parent their 11-year-old son Azad Rao Khan.