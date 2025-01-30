Derogatory remark case: Karnataka HC adjourns BJP MLC Ravi's quash petition till Feb 13

Karnataka High Court on Thursday adjourned till February 13 the hearing of BJP MLC C.T. Ravi's quash petition in connection with the derogatory remark case involving Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

The bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order after the submissions.

Senior counsel Prabhuling Navadgi, representing Ravi, said that as the incident occurred on the floor of the Legislative Council, his client will have exemptions.

He argued, "The legislature has taken note of the incident and given a verdict. Despite this, can an institution like the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigate the matter?"

The bench questioned what if the subject on which comments were passed had no connection with the legislature.

Counsel Prabhuling Navadgi referred to the Supreme Court verdict in Sita Soren vs Central government case and stated as per Article 194 (2), that when members are present in the House, they are under the jurisdiction of the laws of the state legislature. It will not differ as per the situation. Article 194 (2) allows a legislator to speak without fear. The legislators will have full powers within the House in this regard.

The bench questioned at this juncture whether it allows complete liberty to speak anything. Can the alleged statements be made?

The counsel replied that even after the remarks were considered to be denunciations under the law, the legislature has the jurisdictional power to take a decision in this regard and no other outer agency has this right.

The counsel for prosecution appealed to the bench to release the stay order on the proceedings in the case. He also said that the petition to get a voice sample of BJP MLC C.T. Ravi is pending.

Earlier, the court had issued a stay for not initiating any forceful action against Ravi.

The row erupted on December 19, 2024 during a heated debate in the Karnataka Legislative Council. Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as a "drug addict".

This provoked strong reactions, with Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar calling Ravi a "murderer". Ravi reportedly responded with an obscene remark directed at Hebbalkar.

The alleged comment led to Ravi's arrest on charges of using derogatory language against Hebbalkar. However, following a High Court directive, Ravi was released.

The Congress government has handed over the case to the special wing Criminal Investigation Department (CID) even as the Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti had stated that the case is a closed chapter and the police interference is unacceptable.

Hebbalkar challenged Ravi to swear before Lord Manjunatheshwara at the famous Hindu pilgrimage centre in Dharmasthala in Karnataka.

Ravi recently raised doubts about the police investigations into the derogatory remark case, saying that certain individuals are deliberately orchestrating conspiracies.

"How can you believe that the investigation by the police is honest? The police are working under pressure. I filed a complaint at Khanapur police station on the night of December 19, 2024, detailing the individuals who assaulted me and those who supported the attack. Till today, no FIR has been registered," Ravi alleged.

"There isn't one Constitution for me and another for others, nor one set of laws for me and another for others. If a complaint against me results in an immediate FIR, but my complaint doesn't lead to an FIR, it is enough evidence that the police are not acting impartially," Ravi questioned.

(With inputs from IANS)