In a tragic incident, a class 11 student jumped to his death from his 15th floor apartment in Noida's sector 78.

Police said that the 17-year-old boy was depressed due to his physical features and skin complexion. He had mentioned about his looks in the past to his parents.

[Representational image]Creative commons

"The local Sector 49 police station was informed around 5 a.m. about the incident which took place in a high-rise building in Sector 78. The body has been sent for post-mortem," said a senior police officer.

The parents of the boy were living separately. Legal proceedings have been initiated and further inquiry is on.

