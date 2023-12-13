A lot of star kids have started their careers in Bollywood. Some shined as actors, some are still making their path in Bollywood. Being a star cast doesn't guarantee success overnight. Star kids like Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor have proved their mettle in Bollywood with their impeccable acting prowess. Bobby Deol took time to get back. While Irfaan Khan's son Babil is being appreciated for his acting skills.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey are often trolled for getting roles in big production houses without any struggle by merely being star-kid.

Several star kids getting launched by production houses have carved a niche for themselves while some are trolled. This has fuelled debate on nepotism further.

Soni Razdan vs Netizens: Actor defends star kids amid nepotism debate

With the ongoing debate on nepotism. The Archies which is Zoya Akhtar's latest release, and star kids like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda got a massive break in showbiz that too on Netflix.

The trio failed to impress the masses since day one of the film. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor have been trolled massively for their flat dialogue delivery.

Celebs have come out in support of Suhana, Agastya and Khushi Kapoor, A section of netizens have also come out in support of the star kids and have are of the view that it's their first film and they have a lot of scope to improve in future.

The Instagram post by Freddy Birdy provocatively asserted, "The people who moan on and on social media about nepotism are people whose parents had careers they would want to stay a million miles away from."

Soni Razdan compared the nepotism debate with dentistry

Soni Razdan, renowned actor and the mother of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt responded by drawing a parallel to other professions, mainly desnitry.

Razdan wrote, "Does a child have first right of refusal to a parent's profession? Dentists' children never seem to get any flack for becoming dentists ... also I totally get the feeling. I was an outsider too trying to break in. Wisest words I ever heard were - the world doesn't owe you a living. If you can't deal with what it entails find another profession."

Questioning Soni Razdan's dentist analogy, one user wrote, "Only if he is a decent dentist. If he / she makes your gum terribly sore in just teeth cleaning I don't think he will get repeat customers. I have seen nepo dentist not doing so well but terrible nepo actors do get REPEATED a lot more."

To this, Soni replied, "That way this industry is totally dependent on the audience in fact. It's you who decide. No like... no see ... it's done and dusted. No more movies. (Unless daddy is funding your movie again and again that's a different story and not at all about getting preferential casting ops) so it's basically the same everywhere. You might get a foot in the door but that door has to have a very good reason to open."

To this, the same commenter wrote, "Agreed.. but unlike before when a Friday could make or break any actor but now with streaming rights and other avenues for cost recovery.. this clear definition of talent defining longevity is also blurring.. but you are right that nowadays they might get opportunities for a longer period than before but ultimately if they can't act then jobs will dry out."

Another user tagged Soni and wrote, "What mam to become a dentist you need to study a lot harder, you have to pass exams, but to become an actor you don't have to go through all this."

Soni shared, "Aaaah. To become an actor you have to have a skin so thick it takes rejection after rejection like it's almost cool to be rejected - but look like you have a skin made of the finest silk. You have to sometimes starve because the time between one job and the next is so long. You knock on door that no one answers. Then when maybe you get a break your scene gets cut out. Finally you make it and then all you do is slog for 12 hours on set and sit in traffic to get there and back.

She went on and wrote, "You work out to look good but are so stressed about it you end up looking awful. You read horrid things about yourself and smile through it all as if you're happy that so many nasty comments come your way. You learn lines, face a camera doing the most unnatural things, and try to make it seem like it's all fresh and you're doing it for the first time after the 25th take that the camera or the sound didn't get right when you finally did. You stay in god awful places, shoot in 40 degrees and put wet mul mul on your face to stop it burning. But what did I say earlier ? If you can't hack it go somewhere else. You get the picture. Actors don't have it easy. It's never easy. Try facing a camera and 'acting naturally' and you'll see what I mean. Pressure. You just have to love this profession to be a part of it. You have to love it or you could never do it. Nah. It's not easy."

Another user mentioned, "Agreed mam completely, and I am sure you had it all and it us definitely not an easy job for sure , you were an outsider and for sure your journey included knocking doors and facing rejection after rejection, but star kids don't go through this journey they face the struggle after landing a job unlike other professions. Like doctors study for 8 years then when they become doctors they work in nights sleep deprived, no time to eat food. But there is a difference between the struggle after facing the camera and before facing the camera. Star kids don't have the kind of struggle at outsider faces , there is no denying it. And why people got angry on Freddy Birdy because we have a whole film industry begging to these debutant starkids to do a role in their movie, without even proving their worth whereas many strugglers full of talent are actually knocking door after door , begging for a small role. And the only struggle star kids face is the criticism that also till they prove themselves. Nobody criticizes Alia anymore because she has proved her worth."

Soni Razdan commented, "It is what it is. Star kids have a lot of expectations riding on them. That kind of pressure is also terrifying! But yes it's hard to see someone get a role you could have had and done a better job with. But it won't last if you don't have 'it'. And again as I said .. this is the nature of the beast. Best to stay away if it's so hard to deal with."

Adding to Soni's remark, A user mentioned, you really think Ananya, Suhana, Khushi, Janhvi and so many nepo kids have 'it'? Aren't they still getting movies and projects? I don't think you're correct here ma'am! Just accept that you are privileged."

Soni wrote, " I think they are all talented people! And so are many others. And thank god for OTT platforms now. So many more roles have opened up for so many more actors. In my youth it was just the films. Not even TV to start with. Can you imagine! Almost impossible to land a role,"

Freddy and Soni thanked each other

In the end, Freddy Birdy thanked Soni Razdan for the detailed comments. "Thank you Soni for answering more intelligently and patiently than I ever could," he said.

Replying to Freddy, Soni wrote, "Ha ha Freddy what have you started here ... but I'm enjoying chatting with these lovely people," with a red heart emoji. To this, Freddy said, "How lovely and generous of you dear Soni. Thank you."

If the Instagram debate was done, Redditors had their share of trolling.

Soni Razdan vs Social media take 2

Soni Razdan was slammed for comparing dental professionals with nepotism in Bollywood

However, a section of netizens slammed Soni on Reddit as they didn't like the veteran actor comparing dental professionals with nepotism in Bollywood.

A user wrote, "That dentist also has to first clear NEET to even get into dental school..."

Another mentioned, " I don't get why people ghasitofy doctors in this. Like bro humari 10th se lagi padi hoti hai. That g**nd ghasaoing just never stops. Actor banne ka kya exam hai bhai? Delulu people I swear."

The third user mentioned, "I swear! Docs have to keep upgrading their skills, doing certifications and exams to stay up to date. They think life is all rosy, papa doctor hai, baby bhi doctor ban gaya- sala scalpel pakadna pet se sikh kar aaya?" (They think dad is a doctor so their child will also be a doctor).

Work front

Soni Razdan is known for her Gumrah, Khamosh, Sheeshay Ka Ghar and Raazi.

She last appeared at the screening of Animal walking hand-in-hand with Alia Bhatt.