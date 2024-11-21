Renowned actor Tia Bajpai has been away from showbiz for over four years. She had a cameo in her last project, Hate Story 4 (2018). After a four-year hiatus, she was part of films like Haunted (2011) and 1920: Evil Returns (2012). Tia Bajpai did a music video before she went on a sabbatical. And now the actor is gearing up for some interesting projects.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Tia spoke at length about being away from the limelight, how the has industry changed and the kind of offers she has been approached.

IBT: It's been over four years since we haven't seen you in showbiz. What has kept you away?

Tia: Well, it's not really like I was completely away. I had my preparations in full swing. However, I was never really in any rush to come up with something new. I wanted to take my own time before I was entirely confident about bringing a banger of a track and well, finally Jugni is here. Apart from this, I wanted to take some time away from myself and I was travelling a lot. It rejuvenated me entirely as an artist.

IBT: All your past films had a unique storyline. Do you take the time to select a script?

Tia: Yes, always. I have always taken time to select a script and I will always take time in the future as well for that. I am never in a rush. Quality ahead of quantity for me is the deal.

IBT: Of late, we have seen growth in social media, especially Instagram what keeps you away from social media?

Tia: Well, social media isn't life or isn't everything about life. For me, it's just an extension of who I am and how I choose to be. I don't like being active 24/7 and 365 days. I like my privacy and I like it that way. However, when required, be it for brand deals or work promotions, I am there. So, I guess I have made the right balance there.

IBT: Do casting directors see actors' reach and followers before casting?

Tia: Yes, certainly they do. Although, I believe that shouldn't be the case. Yes, following on social media can be an 'add on' factor in terms of reach and popularity and the value that you bring to the table. But it shouldn't be the primary parameter for you to be chosen. It should be about the craft and your sincerity towards playing it. If followers were the right criteria, the biggest content creators and influencers in the country today would have been the best actors and biggest stars. But yes, it's important in terms of presenting yourself as a brand. I am not very active on social media but thankfully, I must have done something right to have 6 million or more on Instagram as followers. I feel that nothing beats good work and good quality. Followers will come and go, but potential and merit will always have a space in the industry.

IBT: Have you experienced casting couches?

Tia: Well, who hasn't, in some way or the other? But yes, whenever I have that negative vibe and aura, I choose to distance myself from that zone and that's my personal choice. So yes, such things do happen but what matters is what route you are opting towards building your career. It's always an individual's choice and nobody is forced for anything here.

IBT: Do you watch Bigg Boss?

Tia: Not really. Sometimes, I see stuff in my reels and all but that's about it.

IBT: If given a chance do you want to be part of Bigg Boss?

Tia: Well, never say never. It depends on how my work routine looks like when I am offered the show. But yes, never say never. You never know what life holds for you.

IBT: A lot of celebs undergo Botox and various surgeries. Do you think beauty enhancement has taken over good acting skills?

Tia: Yes, a lot of celebrities do. But then, there are two sides to it. If an individual who's not very confident feels the need to get something done to get his or her confidence on point, what's really the stress? I think it should be left entirely to that individual if they want to get something done or not. Of course, I am assuming here that whoever does anything, will first have complete clarity about the possible side effects and consequences of what might follow after that. But then, if after knowing all this, someone wants to, then what's the issue? I personally never felt the requirement but I have never judged anyone who has. Live and let live. Having said that, no level of enhancement can take over the importance of knowing your craft. You might be the prettiest face on earth with all sorts of enhancements on your face and body but if you don't know your craft, there's no place for you in the long run. It can never take over the importance of knowing your craft.

IBT: With the OTT boom and scripts getting bolder, are you comfortable with erotic scenes?

Tia: I am not very comfortable. Just to point an instance for you, I had denied a big and humongous multistarrer Housefull franchise just because there was a need for me to wear a bikini. I personally don't connect with the idea of bold and erotic scenes but then again, you need to respect people and their choices. One can't pass judgment on someone's real-life character based on what they choose to do on-screen. That kind of primitive mindset is wrong.

IBT: What is next for you?

Tia: Currently, Jugni is winning the hearts of one and all. I am so happy and grateful with the kind of response that it has got. There are some interesting developments taking place as well. I am sure you will get to hear the announcements soon when the right time comes. Thanks for all the love and support.

IBT: What is your favourite genre of music?