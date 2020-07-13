Late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, time and again, had mentioned in his tweets about his ancestral home, which is dubbed as 'Kapoor Haveli', in Pakistan's Peshawar city. The house was constructed between 1918 and 1922 by Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor, father of Prithviraj Kapoor, who was the first member of the family to enter the Indian film industry. The Kapoors shifted to India after Partition in 1947.

But it looks like, the Kapoor Haveli is going to face demolition as the current owner of the house named Haji Muhammad Israr who is a wealthy jeweler in the city wishes to turn it into a commercial complex as it is located at a prime location.

Plans to turn into museum

According to earlier reports in 2018, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had assured Rishi Kapoor that his ancestral home located in Peshawar will soon be turned in a museum.

However, they failed to do so due to differences with the current owner. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the owner had made three to four attempts in the past to demolish the building. He had also said that he doesn't have any issues with the Pakistan government as he just wants to build a commercial complex over it.

It remains to be seen if the Kapoor clan manages to retain their ancestral home which is now facing demolition threats.