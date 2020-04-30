Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was a man of unfiltered humour. The 67-year-old actor has often made headlines for his controversial statements and has received widespread media coverage.

Back in 2017, National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan and this won't change no matter how many wars India and Pakistan fight against each other.

Agreeing to the same, the Bollywood legend, who was very active on the micro-blogging site Twitter said, "Farooq Abdullah ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you sir. Jammu and Kashmir is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it, I am 65-years-old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva dijiye. Jai Mata Di!"

Rishi Kapoor's house in Peshawar

The actor wanted to visit Pakistan before he passed away as Rishi Kapoor clan has a house in Pakistan's Peshawar. The house was constructed between 1918 and 1922 by Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor, father of Prithviraj Kapoor, who was the first member from the family to enter the Indian film industry. The Kapoors shifted to India after Partition in 1947.

Rishi Kapoor's ancestral home in Pak to turn into museum?

According to earlier reports, the Pakistan government will turn Rishi Kapoor's ancestral house into a museum after the actor requested for it. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi confirmed the news, saying that the home that's located in Peshawar will soon be turned in a museum.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister informed a few Indian journalists that the actor had called to request to convert the property into a museum or an institution. The request was soon accepted by Pakistani authorities.

Bollywood's heartthrob dies at 67

Actor Rishi Kapoor took his last breath today at the age of 67 at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted there due to breathing difficulties on Wednesday night.

Since the news broke out, Rishi Kapoor's fans from all across the world, including celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the demise of the ace actor.

Rishi Kapoor's last Bollywood film was the 2018 film 102 Not Out alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.