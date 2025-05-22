Demolition of illegal structures, encroachments in Greater Hyderabad continue

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) continued its demolition drive in the city and surroundings.

HYDRAA personnel were seen in action on Thursday in Peerzadiguda in Medchal Malkajgiri district on the outskirts of Hyderabad, clearing encroachments and demolishing unauthorised constructions.

Bulldozers were pressed into service since early morning in Parvathapur under Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation amid tight security by the police.

Residents staged a protest over the demolition. They demanded that officials give them two hours to vacate the houses. Some of the protesters were detained by police.

HYDRAA is focusing on Peerzadiguda and Boduppal municipal corporations, following complaints of encroachments.

A.V. Ranganath, the HYDRAA Commissioner, received several complaints about the encroachments on roads and government lands. Citizens complained that Town Planning officials were mute spectators to the encroachments and illegal constructions.

Following the complaints, Ranganath himself had visited the areas to check the veracity of the complaints. He found the complaints genuine and ordered action against encroachments.

For the last few days, HYDRAA has been demolishing illegal buildings and clearing encroachments in various parts of Greater Hyderabad.

Thursday's action came a day after HYDRAA demolished illegal buildings in Manikonda. HYDRAA personnel, with the help of Manikonda Municipal Corporation staff, pulled down illegal structures in Tirumala Hills Colony Park. The illegal buildings were built on a park.

Similarly, demolition was also carried out in a school in RAR Colony in Medipally. The school management had allegedly encroached on a portion of the Hyderabad-Warangal highway link road.

HYDRAA has been taking action against encroachments after receiving complaints during Prajavani, the public interaction programme conducted every Monday.

Prajavani aims to address public grievances, with special focus on issues related to the encroachment of lakes, parks, and government lands.

According to HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, people are coming forward to protect government assets. He said the people's trust in HYDRAA was increasing with the resolution of public complaints.

The IPS officer said that people are coming forward voluntarily as HYDRAA is solving decades-old problems in days. Noticing the encroachment of government lands, places meant for public use, tanks and canals, people are lodging complaints during Prajavani.

