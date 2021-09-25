Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday. The PM spoke about global issues such as the Covid-19 epidemic, terrorism, and climate change in his speech. He also praised India's contribution to the global fight against the virus.

"Building Resilience through hope to recover from Covid-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations," was the theme of General Debate for this year's UNGA.

Yes, Democracy Can Deliver.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that it is critical to ensure that Afghanistan's land is not utilized to foment terrorism or carry out terrorist acts. Modi added, "Today, the world is witnessing an increased threat of regressive thinking and extremism. In this situation, it is necessary to make the world a site for science-based, rational, and progressive thinking."

He also took a subtle dig at Pakistan, saying that "those who use terrorism as a political tool must understand that it poses an equal threat to them."

Modi paid tributes to the people who lost their lives due to Covid. Moreover, he also said that "Today, the world is facing an increased threat of regressive thinking and extremism. In such a situation, the entire world must make science-based, rational, and progressive thinking the basis for development. In order to strengthen a science-based approach, India is promoting experience-based learning."

Apart from that, Modi spoke about ocean conservation, the need for a more diversified global economy in the post-Covid age, and India's progress in providing clean and potable water, among other topics. He argued that development should be all-encompassing, all-pervasive, universal, and a nation's top priority.

Citing his own example Modi further went on to add that "Yes, democracy can deliver. Yes, democracy has delivered." He also said, "The strength of our democracy is demonstrated by the fact that a little boy who used to help his father at a tea stall is addressing the UN General Assembly for the fourth time as Prime Minister of India." He also called India the mother of democracy.