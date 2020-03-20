Demi Rose turned sure knows how to turn up the heat. The model is known for her racy Instagram snaps. These snaps have helped her amass quite the following on the social media platform.

Demi Rose has been putting her enviable figure on display for social media fame, and it seems to have worked out quite well in her favour. She may very well have succeeded in turning her internet fame into a successful modelling career.

So, we will be taking look at an older post of hers. A throwback to earlier times. In this particular post, Demi Rose can be seen rocking a gold two-piece bikini. She sure knows how to work the camera. Her hair can be seeen falling sensuously over her shoulder as she coyly turns a blind eye to the camera.

In the other snap, we have more of the same. Demi accessorised her skimpy swimwear with a necklace that seemed to wrap around her neck like a collar. She captioned the post: Major glow up pending...

Demi is no stranger to rocking risqué looks in public. Demi Rose has been gaining quite the following on Instagram. The model has been trying to make a name for herself and it looks like she is making great strides in her career.

Demi Rose shot to fame after she was romantically linked to Tyga, Kylie Jenner's ex. But now it looks like Demi is trying to leave that claim to fame behind her. However, she has managed to leverage that notoriety to launch herself as a model.

So far, she has about 9.2million followers. Quite the following. Demi has been keeping herself busy. Demi Rose looks gorgeous and she is working hard to capitalize on it, posting scintillating snaps whenever she can and taking one modelling assignment after another. Despite her work, the model insisted to MailOnline she sticks to her 'healthy' routine and she admitted nuts are the fattiest foods she eats.

Demi went on to say that her figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing she eats that her body isn't used to it and just puts on the weight. And that is why she revealed that she abstains from eating birthday cake. Eating healthy sure is working out for Demi, these pics are proof of that. You can check out the pics here: