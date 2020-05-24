It looks like Demi Rose wants to conquer Instagram and nothing is going to stop her. The model took to the social media platform yet again and posted a snap of herself.

In the snap, Demi can be seen in a tight dress that seems to barely cover her backside. But she seems to want it that way.

Demi can be seen with her back to the camera, giving it a sultry gaze as she teases her derrière. Her hair can be seen falling over her back in the snap.

The snap seems to be a promotional post. A contest with a chance to win 100 $ worth of merchandise. Demi sure knows how to tease her fans. While also keeping those she models for satisfied.

Demi has made quite the career for herself, thanks to Instagram. And now that she has reached 14 million followers, she is trying to keep the momentum going.

The products she endorses have a major investment on her social media. It looks like Instagram is the foundation of her modelling career. Demi isn't letting the quarantine get in the way of her career.

She has been working hard to build her already massive following. She knows that she still has a long way to go.

Demi's claim to fame had been that she was linked to Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga, but now Demi has her own fame and is trying to carve her own path. And Instagram seems to play a big part in that.

Speaking to MailOnline she said that she sticks to her 'healthy' routine and she revealed that nuts are the fattiest foods she eats. Well it certainly seems that she has sacrificed a lot to get where she is. You can check out the pic here: