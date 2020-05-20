Did Demi Rose break quarantine. It certainly looks like it from her latest snap. The model took to Instagram and posted a snap of herself on the beach.

In the snap, Demi can be seen on a beach looking at a gorgeous sun as the waves lapped on the shores. Her back is turned to the camera. Demi can be seen showing off her derrière in the snap. Her hair can be seen falling over her back.

She captioned the post: Heaven is a state of mind. Demi sure doesn't want her fans to get bored. She looks to have redoubled her efforts on the social media platform after hitting a milestone of 14 million followers.

She might be concerned with keeping them satisfied. Which is no mean feat. And she also has to continue working to get moe followers. But if her latest snap is anything to go by, that might not be too difficult.

Demi has been using Instagram to boost her modelling career. She regularly uses the social media platform to make promotional posts for products. Even during he quarantine. However, she does seem to know how to take advantage of her large following. Which she seems to have been doing. Demi has been working hard to carve her own path.

Her claim to fame was that she was linked to Kylie Jenner's ex, Tyga. But now, Demi is recognised in her own right. You can check out the pic here: