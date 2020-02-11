Demi Rose took to Instagram and posted a tasteful black and white snap of herself. The model teased her followers with a picture of herself posing in nothing but her underwear.

Demi looked gorgeous in the snap as she stared seductively into the camera. She captioned the post: Valentine? @gregorio

Is Demi seeking a date for Valentine's? We're sure there will be quite a few eager faces willing to wine and dine the model on February 14.

Demi is no stranger to rocking risqué looks in public. Demi Rose has been gaining quite the following on Instagram. The model has been trying to make a name for herself and it looks like she is making great strides in her career.

Demi Rose shot to fame after she was romantically linked to Tyga, Kylie Jenner's ex. But now it looks like Demi is trying to leave that claim to fame behind her.

However, she has managed to leverage that notoriety to launch herself as a model. So far, she has about 9.2million followers. Quite the following. Demi has been keeping herself busy. Demi Rose looks gorgeous and she is working hard to capitalize on it, posting scintillating snaps whenever she can and taking one modelling assignment after another. Despite her work, the model insisted to MailOnline she sticks to her 'healthy' routine and she admitted nuts are the fattiest foods she eats.

In September last year, Demi revealed: 'I try to keep as healthy as I can. With travelling, it's hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine... Everyone says I'm the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter.'

Demi went on to say that her figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing she eats that her body isn't used to it and just puts on the weight. And that is why she revealed that she abstains from eating birthday cake. Eating healthy sure is working out for Demi, these pics are proof of that. You can check out the pic here: