Demi Rose isn't letting up on the momentum she has gained with 14 million followers. The model took to Instagram yet again in a sultry new snap.

In the snap, Demi could be seen rocking a skin tight body suit. Her hair was tied up in dual buns. Her assets were on full display in the snap. It looked like Demi was trying to channel a Geisha.

Whatever looks she was going for, she did look gorgeous. Demi seems to be getting busy on Instagram despite the quarantine and the coronavirus pandemic.

She seems quite committed to building her following. And with her fans stuck at home. Demi seems to have realised that the sun is shining and it's time to make hay.

Demi's Instagram following is one of the most important factors in her career and she needs her fans if she needs to sustain that career. Demi is not shy when it comes to sizzling and sultry snaps. Her feed is full of them.

She seems to know exactly what she needs to make fans come back for more and tease new fans. Demi has also been using her account to do some good. Recently, in a bid to help those in need, she gave away 5000 $. We have to say, that is quite generous of Demi.

Demi seems to be working hard to keep her following on social media growing. The model's initial claim to fame was that she was linked to Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga. But now, it looks like Demi is trying to carve her own path. And she seems to be quite successful doing so.

Speaking to MailOnline she sticks to her 'healthy' routine and she admitted nuts are the fattiest foods she eats. Well, her diet sure seems to be helping her. This snap seems like proof enough. You can check out the pic here: