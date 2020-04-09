Demi Rose sure isn't letting the coronavirus quarantine get to her. The model took to Instagram and posted a video of herself singing a song by Akon. Demi Rose knows how to use the social media platform to tease her fans. And that's just what she did with her scintillating video.

In the post, Demi can be seen showing off her ample assets in a blue crochet bikini while spending time at her home, and sang to Akon's Locked Up while trying to keep positive during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Demi's ensemble was adorned with intricate shell pendants that gave it a chic flourish, while she opted to forgo wearing any accessories.

We have to say, she looked stunning in the clip. Demi's hair was styled in loose locks that fell over her shoulders.

Demi rose in quarantine

Demi Rose has gained quite the following on Instagram and she has been able to make quite a career for herself based on that following.

Writing 'mood' over the video, Demi expressed her frustration at having to stay indoors as she sang Akon's hit track for the camera.

It sure does seem like Demi Rose is to using her time in quarantine well. You can check out the video here: