American singer Akon was spotted in Mecca while performing Umrah along with his friends. The Senegalese-born singer performed the Muslim pilgrimage on Tuesday, March 4. Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and is considered to be of great significance and meaning in the Muslim faith. Umrah is the name given to a pilgrimage to Mecca, a shorter version of the annual Hajj.

The picture of Akon along with some other men who could either be his family members or friends went viral on social media. Most fans were left surprised as details of his faith are not known to many. However, after the pictures flooded the internet, several famous Islamic followers reposted the picture congratulating him for completing Umrah at Kaaba, Mecca.

'Islam is the key to my success'

Akon's old interviews are now resurfacing on the web where he has time and again thanked Allah and his faith in Islam for his success. He had once said in an interview that, "The reason behind my success is faith on Almighty Allah and by following Islam"

The five-time Grammy Awards nomination had also said: "Islam is the key to my success". The interview has now been picked by many of his fans and members from the media. Along with pictures, there is also a video that shows the American rapper making Tawaaf in Masjid-e-Haram in Mecca.

The 46-year-old singer has been a practising Muslim by birth. Akon has been touring Saudi Arabia at the moment. He had also posted a concert picture recently on his Instagram account, thanking the people of the country. He captioned it, "Saudi Arabia was crazy!! Thanks again Saudi for the love once again."

Akon has never really shared details of his family with his fans. He only accepted to having six children with three women. The singer maintains that he wants to keep his family away from the public and media attention.