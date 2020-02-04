Demi Rose is back it yet again. The model sure seems to keep herself busy on Instagram, teasing her fans with cheeky shots of herself. Her latest post is no different. Demi took to Instagram to show off her derriere.

She could be seen soaking up the sun as she lay on her stomach. She was dressed in a skimpy bikini with her bottom on full display. She captioned the post: @revealdating. She gave the camera an innocent look while she showed off her enviable physique.

Demi is no stranger to rocking risqué looks in public. Demi Rose has been gaining quite the following on Instagram. The model has been trying to make a name for herself and it looks like she is making great strides in her career.

Demi Rose shot to fame after she was romantically linked to Tyga, Kylie Jenner's ex. But now it looks like Demi is trying to leave that claim to fame behind her.

However, she has managed to leverage that notoriety to launch herself as a model. So far, she has about 9.2million followers. Quite the following. Demi has been keeping herself busy. Demi Rose looks gorgeous and she is working hard to capitalize on it, posting scintillating snaps whenever she can and taking one modelling assignment after another. Despite her work, the model insisted to MailOnline she sticks to her 'healthy' routine and she admitted nuts are the fattiest foods she eats.

In September last year, Demi revealed: 'I try to keep as healthy as I can. With travelling, it's hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine... Everyone says I'm the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter.'

Demi went on to say that her figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing she eats that her body isn't used to it and just puts on the weight. And that is why she revealed that she abstains from eating birthday cake. Eating healthy sure is working out for Demi, these pics are proof of that. You can check out the pic here: