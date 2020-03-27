Demi Rose may be self-quarantined right now, but that doesn't mean we can't take a look back at some of her snaps that raised temperatures. Demi Rose is quite active on Instagram and we thought it fitting to take a look back at one of her more public snaps.

This one in particular seems to have been snapped at Lguna Beach in California. Demi can be seen soaking up the sun while cupping her assets. She teased her fans with the snap, in which she is completely topless and posing in ripped jeans. She captioned the post: A handful. @fashionnova

fashionnovapartner It may be a while before Demi begins posting such public snaps, but in the meantime we have her entire backgallery to tide us through.

Demi sure knows how to make her fans come back for more. Demi is no stranger to rocking risqué looks in public. Demi Rose has been gaining quite the following on Instagram. The model has been trying to make a name for herself and it looks like she is making great strides in her career.

Demi Rose shot to fame after she was romantically linked to Tyga, Kylie Jenner's ex. But now it looks like Demi is trying to leave that claim to fame behind her. However, she has managed to leverage that notoriety to launch herself as a model.

So far, she has about 9.2million followers. Quite the following. Demi has been keeping herself busy. Demi Rose looks gorgeous and she is working hard to capitalize on it, posting scintillating snaps whenever she can and taking one modelling assignment after another. Despite her work, the model insisted to MailOnline she sticks to her 'healthy' routine and she admitted nuts are the fattiest foods she eats.

Demi went on to say that her figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing she eats that her body isn't used to it and just puts on the weight. And that is why she revealed that she abstains from eating birthday cake. Eating healthy sure is working out for Demi, these pics are proof of that. You can check out the pic here: