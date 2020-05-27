Demi Rose is on fire. The model wants to dominate Instagram and by the looks of it she very well might. At the rate she's going 14 million followers could very well be a thing of the past.

Demi took to Instagram to tease her fans with a delicious snap of herself. In the pic, Demi could be seen posing in nothing but a hat and a skirt.

The model appeared to be topless except for nipple pasties covering her modesty. Her assets were on full display as she posed with a dog.

Instagram is very important to Demi's career and it looks like she will go to any lengths to get more and retain existing fans. She certainly knows how to keep her fans coming back for more.

She captioned he post: Ted and I. A love story in the city @fashionnova fashionnovapartner

Demi has been using he social media platform quite diligently to boost her modelling career. She has quite a few products that she endorses on Instagram. This latest post too seems like a promotional one.

It seems like every post of Demi's has an ulterior purpose, whether it be promoting a brand or teasing new fans to join. But that doesn't mean the model also doesn't use her Instagram for good.

She recently gave away a significant chunk of money to those in need and one of her precious posts spread a positive message about love and accepting all that is.

Demi Rose may very well be force to be reckoned with one day. She certainly seems tonne making sacrifices to keep her body in top shape. Speaking to MailOnline she said that she sticks to her 'healthy' routine. She also said that nuts are the fattiest foods she eats. Well, she certainly looks gorgeous in the snap. You can check out the pic here: