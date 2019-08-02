Demi Rose sure knows how to tease her fans. The model took to Instagram again and posted a sizzling snap. In the pic, Demi can be seen flaunting her ample assets in a yellow bikini.

The garment barely holding her modesty in check. Demi Rose is quite active on social media, perhaps in a bid to build her own brand. Which we have to say, she is on her way to making. Demi's main claim to fame is that she dated Tyga for a while.

However, she has managed to leverage that notoriety to launch herself as a model. So far, she has about 9.2million followers. Quite the following. Demi has been keeping herself busy. She has also been keeping her relationship with DJ Chris Martinez private. Demi Rose looks gorgeous and she is working hard to capitalize on it, posting scintillating snaps whenever she can and taking one modelling assignment after another.

Despite her work, the model insisted to MailOnline she sticks to her 'healthy' routine and she admitted nuts are the fattiest foods she eats.

In September last year, Demi revealed: 'I try to keep as healthy as I can. With travelling, it's hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine... Everyone says I'm the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter.'

Demi went on to say that her figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing she eats that her body isn't used to it and just puts on the weight. And that is why she revealed that she abstains from eating birthday cake. Eating healthy sure is working out for Demi, these pics are proof of that. You can check out the pics here: