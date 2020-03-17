Demi Rose may be riding out the COVID-10 pandemic in style. The model took to Instagram to show off her enviable physique.

In the snap, Demi and a friend could be seen completely naked, apparently sunbathing. Demi had her back arched and was showing off her derriere to the camera. She wore nothing but a pair of shades in the snap. She captioned the post: Quarantine partner @kinsey ❤️ By @johnnycinematic

Demi sure doesn't seem to be letting the quarantine bother her, in fact, she seems to be enjoying it. Demi is no stranger to rocking risqué looks in public. Demi Rose has been gaining quite the following on Instagram. The model has been trying to make a name for herself and it looks like she is making great strides in her career.

Demi Rose shot to fame after she was romantically linked to Tyga, Kylie Jenner's ex. But now it looks like Demi is trying to leave that claim to fame behind her. However, she has managed to leverage that notoriety to launch herself as a model.

So far, she has about 9.2million followers. Quite the following. Demi has been keeping herself busy. Demi Rose looks gorgeous and she is working hard to capitalize on it, posting scintillating snaps whenever she can and taking one modelling assignment after another. Despite her work, the model insisted to MailOnline she sticks to her 'healthy' routine and she admitted nuts are the fattiest foods she eats.

Demi went on to say that her figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing she eats that her body isn't used to it and just puts on the weight. And that is why she revealed that she abstains from eating birthday cake. Eating healthy sure is working out for Demi, these pics are proof of that. You can check out the pic here: