Demi Rose teased her fans with a sultry new snap to keep their spirits high during the quarantine. The model shared a topless photo of herself to Instagram. In the snap, Demi could be seen covering her chest with her arm while sitting on a swing over a pool.

She had on bikini bottoms but not much else. She captioned the post: Pleasure over matter Her place of quarantine sure looks luxurious. The model has been sharing snaps of herself in various stages of undress, from topless to completely naked during the coronavirus quarantine. She seems to have been doing it from the comfort of the indoors, which seems to be a good thing.

Demi sure knows how to make her fans come back for more. Demi is no stranger to rocking risqué looks in public. Demi Rose has been gaining quite the following on Instagram. The model has been trying to make a name for herself and it looks like she is making great strides in her career.

Demi Rose shot to fame after she was romantically linked to Tyga, Kylie Jenner's ex. But now it looks like Demi is trying to leave that claim to fame behind her. However, she has managed to leverage that notoriety to launch herself as a model.

So far, she has about 9.2million followers. Quite the following. Demi has been keeping herself busy. Demi Rose looks gorgeous and she is working hard to capitalize on it, posting scintillating snaps whenever she can and taking one modelling assignment after another. Despite her work, the model insisted to MailOnline she sticks to her 'healthy' routine and she admitted nuts are the fattiest foods she eats.

Demi went on to say that her figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing she eats that her body isn't used to it and just puts on the weight. And that is why she revealed that she abstains from eating birthday cake. Eating healthy sure is working out for Demi, these pics are proof of that. You can check out the pic here: