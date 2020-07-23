Singer Demi Lovato just announced her engagement to beau Max Ehrich. The 27-year-old had been in quarantine with the Young and the Restless actor since March.

Demi shared the news with her fans on an Instagram post. Going by the pictures, Max Ehrich asked Demi to marry her on a beach. The proposal was what dreams are made of, with the backdrop of ocean waves and white sand.

Demi captioned the post with a beautiful story. She wrote, "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me, it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner."

I knew I loved you the moment I met you

Dressed in a plain white, Demi looked ethereal. Max wore a contrasting black outfit, but the two looked happy and much in love. Demi also shared a picture of the giant square-shaped rock that Max gave her. Describing her emotions, Demi further wrote, @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.

She added, "I'm honoured to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!! ❤️"

The two were rumoured to be in a relationship since March. They have time and again indulged in some social media romance too that made their fans eager to see a confirmation from their end.

Demi Lovato Instagram

Putting a rest to rumours, Max also posted a lovely message for Demi on his Instagram, "You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. Here's to forever baby."

Here's wishing the couple good luck for their life together.