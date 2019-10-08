Bollywood is one of the widest platforms which enables raw talent to showcase their virtuosity. As almost everyone in this busy world looks for a medium to calm their souls after a tiring day and, what comes to one's mind is music. Music is the healer in every situation and everyone has different taste of music, therefore every new talent coming forward in this field is appreciated.

Delwar Hossain from Bangladesh who is 35 years old, the young man has that cumulative talent of mesmerising people by his music. He has that one of the rarest talents to make people feel his music and get lost in its dazzling feel. He is debuting with Bollywood for the very first time. His efforts and passion has got him this golden opportunity to get his life's biggest breakthrough. He is in the right place and the right path as Bollywood always embraces such talents and give applaudable anticipation. With such a positive attitude and charming personality, keen determination and most importantly his passion for music makes him one of the best debut artists industry is ever going to have. His soulful music and resolute personality is surely going to pay him with this debut.

Our heartiest congratulations to him on his big success, and we wish him enormous luck and sparkle for his upcoming shining future. May his future be as melodious as his music and his achievements grow bigger with time.

