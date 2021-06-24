It was Tuesday that the Central Government classified the new Delta Plus variant of Covid as a variant of concern. The government had also asked states like Kerala, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh to be on guard, as the Delta Plus variant was detected in these states. And now, the latest reports reveal that the Delta Plus variant has reached Karnataka. Three cases have been now reported in Mysore, and one case has been detected in Bengaluru.

Delta Plus: A variant of concern

As the Delta Plus variant has been now detected in Karnataka, authorities are expected to implement strict containment measures in the affected regions. As unlock measures are progressing in Bengaluru and Mysore, it is very much necessary to closely monitor the progress of the Delta Plus variant, as it may be more transmissible than the Alpha and Delta variants of Covid.

Even though very little is known about this new variant of Covid, initial analysis suggests that Delta Plus could be resistant to antibody clonal treatment.

It should be noted that the Delta variant of Covid was the reason behind the second wave of coronavirus in India. And now, medical experts believe that the presence of the Delta Plus variant could be the triggering factor behind a possible third wave of Covid that could hit India soon.

The possibilities of the third wave in India

The second wave of coronavirus in India is waning, but medical experts are increasingly worried about a potential third wave. A few days back, a study report published by IIT Kanpur had suggested that the third wave of the country will begin by September or October.

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria had also shared similar views, and he predicted that the third wave of Covid could hit the country within six to eight weeks. He also claimed that people in India are very hesitant to follow safety protocols, and it could be trigger a third wave in the nation.