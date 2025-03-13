IANS

Telangana Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, on Thursday said that delimitation is going to be a limitation for the South.

He also alleged that the Centre was conspiring against South Indian states in the name of delimitation.

He said the Congress party has in principle decided to attend the meeting of political parties called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M.K. Stalin in Chennai on March 22 to discuss the impact of the proposed delimitation on the Southern states.

Revanth Reddy, who is one of the seven chief ministers invited by CM Stalin for the meeting, said he would attend the meeting after taking permission from the Congress high command.

The Chief Minister was talking to media persons in Delhi after a delegation of DMK leaders headed by Tamil Nadu Minister, T.K. Nehru, called on him to extend the invitation for the March 22 meeting.

CM Reddy alleged that the Centre was conspiring against the South. "Delimitation is going to be a limitation for the South. This is not delimitation. This is a limitation for the South," he said while making it clear that the southern states would not accept that 'limitation' at any cost

"We are paying more tax than North India. We have more entrepreneurs. We are contributing everything for the nation," he said.

The Congress leader claimed that the BJP wanted to settle scores with people of South India because they never allowed the party to grow in the region.

"People defeated the BJP in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and even in Karnataka. They don't have any representation in Andhra Pradesh. That's why they want to settle scores," he said while terming this as a political vendetta.

The Chief Minister said he welcomed the initiative taken by CM Stalin.

"He has initiated a discussion and he is organising the meeting against these conspiracies. The Congress party in principle has agreed to attend this meeting. I have to take permission from the high command and then definitely I will attend the meeting," he added.

