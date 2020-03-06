The Government of India (GOI) on Friday set up the Delimitation Commission for reconstitution of Assembly and Parliamentary (Lok Sabha) constituencies of Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir and northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland. According to a notification in the Official Gazette by the Law Ministry, the commission will redraw the boundaries of the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in these states.

Former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai has been appointed chairperson of the three-member Delimitation Commission for a period of one year or till further orders, whichever is earlier. Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and the state Election Commissioner of the concerned state or the Union Territory will be the other two members of the commission.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Delimitation Act, 2002 the Central Government hereby constitutes the Delimitation Commission for the purpose of delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland....," the notification read.

What does the Delimitation Commission mean?

The Delimitation commission, also known as the Boundary commission of India is established by the Government of India under the provisions of the Delimitation Commission Act. The primary duty of the commission is to restructure the boundaries of the Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in accordance with the recent census.

However, this exercise doesn't tinker with the representation from each state but the number of SC and ST seats in a state is changed as per the census. The current delimitation of constituencies was done under the provisions of the Delimitation Act, 2002 in accordance with the 2001 census.

The all-powerful Delimitation Commission is an independent body and its orders can't be challenged in any court of law. The orders of the commission are put before the Lok Sabha and respective State Legislative Assemblies but modifications are now allowed.

Full text of government notification on Delimitation Commission

MINISTRY OF LAW AND JUSTICE

(Legislative Department)

NOTIFICATION

New Delhi, 6th March 2020

S.O. 1015(E) — In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Delimitation Act, 2002 (33 of 2002), the Central Government hereby constitutes the Delimitation Commission for the purpose of delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland, consisting of the following members, namely:—

(i) Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai - Chairperson

(ii) Shri Sushil Chandra, Election Commissioner - Member, (ex officio)

(iii) The State Election Commissioner of the concerned State or Union Territory appointed under clause (1) of article 243K or under clause (1) of article 243L of the

Constitution, as the case may be. - Member, (ex officio)

2. The appointment of Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai shall be for a period of one year from the date of the publication of this notification in the Official Gazette or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

3. The said Delimitation Commission shall delimit the constituencies,–– (i) of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the provisions of part V of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) and the provisions of the Delimitation Act, 2002 (33 of 2002); (ii) of the States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland in accordance with the provisions of the Delimitation Act, 2002 (33 of 2002).

[F. No. H-11019/3/2019-Leg.II]

Dr. G. NARAYANA RAJU, Secy