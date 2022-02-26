After getting two months extension, the Delimitation Commission has modified its earlier draft report by accepting some of the suggestions given by the associate members.

The panel incorporated the suggestions of the associate members of BJP and restored the Suchetgarh assembly segment.

Though the Suchetgarh seat has been restored, it was reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in place of RS Pura which is now merged with Bishnah and Jammu-South assembly segments.

Similarly, the Delimitation Commission acceded to some suggestions of the National Conference members and restored the Habbakdal assembly segment of the Srinagar district.

Revising its earlier report the Commission has also redrawn boundaries of some assembly constituencies namely Poonch, Mendhar, Surankote, Thanna Mandi, Rajouri, Banihal, Marh, Jammu North, etc and reversed the name of Mughal Maidaan seat of Kishtwar district as Inderwal.

Rajouri assembly segment reserved for STs

Accepting suggestions of associate members of both the parties, the Commission accepted the suggestion of de-reservation of at least one assembly segment in Poonch district as all three constituencies there were reserved for Scheduled Tribes in the earlier draft report.

The panel has de-reserved the Poonch-Mandi constituency and declared it as a general seat. However, the Rajouri segment has been reserved for STs in place of Poonch-Mandi of the Poonch district.

First time in the history of the J&K assembly seats have been reserved for STs. Five seats have been reserved for STs in Jammu province and four in Kashmir Valley.

The panel has acceded to the suggestion to restore the Habbakadal assembly constituency in Srinagar district which has sizeable electorates of Kashmiri Pandits and rename the Mughal Maidaan seat in Kishtwar district as Inderwal. The constituency was earlier also known as Inderwal and had been named Mughal Maidaan in the earlier draft report.

Twin border districts of Poonch-Rajouri to remain part of Anantnag Lok Sabha seat

The Commission has overruled the suggestion of BJP to include the Shopian district in the Anantnag-Poonch Parliamentary constituency. The panel has also rejected suggestions of NC to exclude twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri from the Anantnag Parliamentary constituency.

In its earlier draft report, which was submitted to five associate members on February 4, the Panel has included Poonch and Rajouri as part of the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat. Despite opposition by NC and some groups in the Jammu region, the Commission has not modified its earlier report regarding the boundaries of this Lok Sabha seat.

Associate members asked to file objections till March 4

After submitting fresh draft reports to associate members, the Delimitation Commission asked them to file objections or suggestions on or before March 4.

Five associate members of the panel are Union Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Dr. Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma, both BJP Lok Sabha members from Jammu and Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone, and Hasnain Masoodi, all three NC MPs from Kashmir.

After receiving fresh suggestions from associate members, the Delimitation Commission is likely to put the report in the public domain.