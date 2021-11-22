Amid the demand of political parties to conduct assembly elections in J&K to install a democratically elected government, BJP on Monday said that announcement of polls in the Union Territory will be made anytime.

Addressing corporators of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) to review developmental works in Jammu city, former speaker and ex-Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta said that the party should be geared up for upcoming polls in the UT as the dates could be announced anytime as the delimitation process is in its final stages.

Kavinder Gupta's statement is significant because he is a senior leader of the party and former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. Furthermore, Gupta is a member of BJP's Core Group.

Kavinder Gupta said that time is less and there is a lot of work that is required to be accomplished before the elections set in. Therefore it is time to shun lethargy and start working for the success of the party as soon as possible.

Kavinder asked the corporators to reach out to the masses and disseminate information about public welfare initiatives taken up by the BJP leadership and the upcoming plans to raise a link between the party and the public.

He said that irrespective of position in the party, every single member of BJP has the sole responsibility of strengthening the party base in whatever way he or she could do the same.

Panthers Party demands restoration of statehood, assembly polls

During its working committee meeting, Panthers Party on Monday appealed to the President of India, Ramnath Kovind for his intervention to ensure early assembly elections in J&K.

"There has been no assembly or democratically elected government. The residents of J&K and Ladakh have been suffering without the rule of democracy and elected government," Panthers Party stated in a resolution which was moved by the president of the party Bhim Singh.

Party demanded immediate restoration of statehood, which came into being in 1846 and was 'demolished' in 2019. Party also demanded assembly elections in J&K.

BJP president earlier hinted at elections in early 2022

Earlier, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina had hinted that assembly elections in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir will be held by the beginning of 2022 to install a democratically elected government.

"We are confident that assembly elections will be held by the start of the next year because the Union Government has repeated assured to install a democratic government in J&K," Ravinder Raina said.

Raina said that process of redrawing assembly constituencies in J&K will be completed by the end of this year.

"The Delimitation Commission will complete its task this year followed by assembly elections in J&K," he said while referring towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address this year. Raina asserted that BJP is well prepared to participate in the assembly elections.