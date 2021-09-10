A day after paying obeisance at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday tried to strike an emotional chord with the residents of Jammu and Kashmir by terming the Union Territory (UT) as his "second home".

Not only Rahul Gandhi called J&K his second home, but he also projected himself as a Kashmiri Pandit and vowed to solve the problems of the displaced community.

Realizing that the sentiments of the residents of the Jammu region are attached to the famous cave shrine, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing party workers, started his speech by chanting 'Jai Mata Di'. Before starting his speech, he chanted this slogan thrice and asked Congress workers to repeat the same with him.

'Jai Mata Di' was vociferously echoed by party workers who were gathered from different parts of the Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

Invokes Goddess Durga, Laxmi, and Saraswati to attack BJP

In his 22-minute-address, Rahul Gandhi repeatedly mentioned his pilgrimage to the most revered shrine of this region.

In an obvious reference towards three Pindis inside the cave of the shrine, Rahul Gandhi explained that Goddess Durga symbolizes the power that protects, Goddess Laxmi signifies the power to achieve one's aims and Goddess Saraswati is the power of knowledge.

The cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi holds the three Pindis that show the Mata in her three different forms, each representing a different attribute. These three forms are Maha Kali, Maha Lakshmi, and Maha Saraswati.

Congress leader alleged that the economic policies of the BJP-led Central government including the introduction of demonetization and GST decreased the power of Goddess Laxmi in the country.

He also claimed that the new farm laws decreased the power of Goddess Durga, further alleging that farmers suffered and have been hurt because of these laws which have been imposed on them.

Attacking the economic policies of the Centre, the Congress leader observed that the blessings of Goddesses Durga, Laxmi, and Saraswati on the country have faded away.

Rahul Gandhi seeks blessings of 'Pujaris'

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishnodevi temple. He reached the shrine after undertaking a 14-km-long yatra on foot through the Trikuta hills from Katra basecamp.

Rahul Gandhi also met with the Head pujari and the Aarti Pujari at the Bhawan of Mata Vaishno Devi and was blessed by them. During his trek to the shrine, the former Congress president was flanked by several leaders including J&K Congress Committee chief G A Mir, former ministers Raman Bhalla and Jugal Kishore.

He said, "Yesterday I went to the temple where I saw three Goddesses. Durga Ji, Laxmi Ji and Saraswati ji. The word Durga comes from Durg and Goddess Durga means that power which protects. Goddess Laxmi signifies the power which helps in achieving one's aims. Goddess Saraswati indicates the power of education and knowledge. When these three powers are in the country, then the nation prospers."